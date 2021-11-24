Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall introduces new Plug and Go offer for buyers of its electrified cars

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 10.31am
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has introduced a new free-of-charge package called Plug and Go for buyers of its plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

The offer includes a free home charging unit, eight-year roadside assistance and battery warranty, three years of free servicing, and a free six-month subscription to electric car charging provider BP Pulse.

Open to buyers across its car and van range, the home charging unit is worth about £800 and includes free installation. Buyers can choose from either the PodPoint Solo 3 or Hive EV Charging units.

Vauxhall Grandland
(Vauxhall)

The eight-year roadside assistance cover includes roadside, home service, relay and European assistance.

All PHEV and EV buyers also have an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty that can be transferred to a new owner. This guarantees the battery will retain at least 70 per cent of its capacity across the life of the warranty.

To help cover access to public charging infrastructure, Plug and Go also gives buyers a free six-month subscription to BP Pulse, which gives access to over 7,000 charging points across the country.

This gives free charging at some locations as well as preferred rates at other chargers. BP Pulse is currently £7.85 per month.

Finally, all PHEV and EV models come with three years’ free servicing.

Paul Willcox, managing director at Vauxhall Motors, said: “Vauxhall is helping to move Britain into the electric era with our Plug & Go offer that aims to remove the barriers to making the switch to electric and simplify the EV ownership experience.

Vauxhall Corsa app
(Vauxhall)

“Switching to electric is now an even better choice for Vauxhall customers with an easy, all-in-one package covering home and public charging, warranty, roadside assistance and servicing.

“Vauxhall is committed to making electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle ownership as simple as possible, as we continue to progress towards becoming a 100 per cent electric brand by 2028.”

Plug and Go is available across the firm’s PHEV and EV range on models such as the Corsa-e, Astra plug-in hybrid and Vivaro e-Life.

More from The Courier