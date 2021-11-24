Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Ford Ranger pick-up truck revealed with new look and upgraded technology

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 11.59am
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford has revealed the new Ranger pick-up truck, over a year before it’s set to go on sale.

This is an important model for Ford as the Ranger is by far the UK’s most popular pick-up truck. The firm has interviewed over 5,000 owners before settling on the updates that make this model smarter, more versatile and more capable off-road.

Ford says key feedback related to the need for more power and torque for towing heavy loads and extreme off-roading, so the firm has added a 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel to the engine line-up, with two further diesel engines offered from launch.

Ford Ranger
(Ford)

To improve off-road capabilities, engineers made various changes such as moving the front wheels forward and changing the position of the rear suspension. This has the added benefit of improving ride quality on the road, whether there’s heavy cargo in the bed or not.

There will be two four-wheel-drive systems to choose from. The first will essentially be two-wheel-drive in normal driving situations until extra grip is required, while the second is a permanent all-wheel-drive system for more serious off-roaders.

Inside, the cabin has been updated to be a bit more car-like with quality materials and updated technology, without losing touch with the workhorse abilities needed by many owners.

Ford Ranger
(Ford)

In the centre of the dashboard will be a 10.1- or 12-inch infotainment display, depending on specification, with digital dials also added. The screen will also be the new home for the drive mode selection, with a 360-degree parking camera also added to make parking easier as well as dodging obstacles off-road.

Other changes include an integrated side step to make it easier to climb into the back, while the bed has been made wider so that it can now accommodate a full-size pallet.

Interested customers will have to wait a while, with European orders set to open in late 2022 ahead of deliveries in early 2023.

