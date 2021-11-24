Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Ionity EV charging network will have over 1,000 sites by 2025

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 2.03pm
(Porsche)
(Porsche)

Ionity has announced that it plans to have over 1,000 charging sites across its European network by 2025.

The move marks a significant increase on the 400 sites currently in use, and will see the number of charging points increase from 1,500 to about 7,000.

Ionity is a collaboration between major car manufacturers, including BMW Group, Hyundai Motor Group, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen. Investing in the network aims to make owning EVs more attractive by increasing the fast public charging vehicle network.

Audi e-tron charging
(Audi)

The chargers use the common Combined Charging System (CCS) and can charge at speeds of up to 350kW.

The €700 million (£588m) investment in upgrading the network is helped by capital from American investment firm Blackrock.

The expansion will see the current model of adding chargers along motorways adapt to include major city locations and busy main roads. These spots will get six to 12 charge points each.

Ionity is also planning to buy more land that will allow it to offer catering services and shops at charging locations.

It will also see some of the more popular existing locations expanded with more charge points.

Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board at Ionity investor Porsche, said: “We are seeing a clear increase in electromobility and the associated high-performance charging infrastructure.

“At Porsche, 50 per cent of the cars delivered worldwide by 2025 are expected to be partially or fully electric – more than 80 per cent by the end of the decade.

“By investing in the Ionity joint venture, we are sending an important signal to customers that elevates the comfort and convenience of travelling in an electric vehicle even further.”

