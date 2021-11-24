Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three new models introduced to the Alpine A110 range

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 4.53pm
(Alpine)
(Alpine)

Alpine has tweaked the A110 range, which still consists of three variants but with new names and kit.

The models are called A110, A110 GT and A110 S, with the latter two having a little more focus on comfort and performance respectively.

All retain the lightweight ethos that has made the quirkily-styled sports car so popular, with each version getting a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine and seven-speed automatic transmission.

Alpine A110
(Alpine)

The entry-level A110 makes 249bhp and 320Nm of torque and is said to have a better front/rear weight balance of 44/56, with the overall weight down too, to 1,102kg. All three have a 170mph top speed but this model has the slowest 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds.

The A110 comes with the regular chassis and sport seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres and a new Alpine multimedia system with enhanced connectivity.

Step up to the A110 GT and unique features include the Thunder Grey launch colour with subtle GT badging. Here, the engine makes 296bhp and 340Nm of torque, with the 0-60mph time coming down to four seconds flat.

Further enhanced specification includes a sport exhaust system, high-performance Brembo brakes, 18-inch alloy wheels and adjustable comfort seats in black or brown leather.

Alpine A110
(Alpine)

Finally, the pinnacle of the range is the A110 S, which is the only model to retain its name from before. It has the same power output and performance figures as the GT, but has a ‘sports chassis’ that includes recalibrated anti-roll bars and springs, stiffer springs and adjustable shock absorbers to improve handling.

It has the same high-performance brakes and sport exhaust as the GT, but also gets different 18-inch alloy wheels and Sabelt Sport seats in microfibre and leather upholstery. There are also optional Michelin PS Cup 2 Connect semi-slick tyres and an aero kit that adds carbon-fibre parts to the exterior.

The Alpine A110 starts from £49,905 and rises to £59,355 for the A110 GT and £59,995 for the A110 S. Orders are open now with deliveries beginning in March 2022.

