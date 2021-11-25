Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Striking new Kia Niro makes debut at Seoul Mobility Show

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 10.13am
Kia has unveiled a new version of its Niro
Kia has unveiled a new version of its Niro

Kia has unveiled its new Niro at the Seoul Mobility Show, Korea.

Arriving with a radical new look, the Niro retains Kia’s signature ‘tiger face’ design, but this has been extended from the bonnet along the lower section of the bumper. The front end of the car also incorporates LED headlights with ‘heartbeat’ daytime running lights.

At the rear, there are boomerang-shaped lights that are incorporated into wide pillars.

Kia Niro
The new Niro’s interior uses a variety of sustainable and recycled materials

Inside, the Niro features a variety of sustainable materials. The headlining, for instance, is made from recycled wallpaper while the seats are crafted from a material sourced from eucalyptus leaves. A water-based paint is also used on the door panels to help minimise environmental impact.

There’s an off-centre dashboard that curves around the forward occupants, while a dial-type gear shifter helps to clear up the centre console. The main infotainment screen and air vents are incorporated within the diagonal gaps of the dash, too.

Kia has also fitted lightweight seats with slim headrest dimensions to boost the feeling of interior space, while a coat hanger is integrated into the rear of each seat too.

Though Kia has yet to announce full details surrounding the Niro’s powertrains, it’s expected to retain a fully electric option, while the Korean firm has also confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version will use navigation data to intelligently switch between petrol and EV power. For instance, it can switch to electric-only power when in residential areas or outside schools or hospitals.

It’s expected that further details surrounding the Niro will be announced over the next few months.