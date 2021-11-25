Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Drivers save more on car insurance by renewing early, research suggests

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 11.23am
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY NOVEMBER 16 File photo dated 06/01/15 of money in a piggy bank. Young women need to save an average of �185,000 more during their working life typically to enjoy the same retirement income as men, according to a report. Women currently aged in their 20s will have only saved around �250,000 on average by the time they retire, according to Scottish Widows. Issue date: Tuesday November 16, 2021.
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY NOVEMBER 16 File photo dated 06/01/15 of money in a piggy bank. Young women need to save an average of �185,000 more during their working life typically to enjoy the same retirement income as men, according to a report. Women currently aged in their 20s will have only saved around �250,000 on average by the time they retire, according to Scottish Widows. Issue date: Tuesday November 16, 2021.

Renewing your car insurance early could save you hundreds of pounds, according to new research.

Insurance comparison site Compare the Market analysed renewal data and found that motorists saved an average of £306 by renewing 20 days before their current deal ends, compared with renewing on the day their policy finishes.

The data shows that the longer you wait to renew your policy the higher the price goes, with the average renewal on the final day of the policy being £707, while the average price 20 days earlier is £401.

The average price two weeks prior to renewal is £431, £506 one week before, and £617 the day before.

Despite this, Compare the Market says the highest number of quote comparisons take place the day before a policy ends, accounting for almost a third of quotes.

Ursula Gibbs, director of Compare the Market, said: “Insurance pricing can be complicated, and insurers use a wide array of factors to decide the cost of a policy.

“However, our figures clearly show that prices change significantly depending on when you choose to take out or renew a policy. Many people leave it until the last minute, but you can save a considerable amount of money by switching roughly three weeks before your policy is due to auto-renew.

“Shopping around remains one of the best ways to cut the cost of insurance, and these figures prove that this saving can be increased by more than £300 by timing a policy switch well.”

Other ways to reduce the cost of insurance is to get a quote early in the year, as insurers are more likely to be offering discounts. Compare the Market says prices tend to be lower in the first three months of the year, then steadily rise to a spike in December.

However, Gibbs warns that may not be the case this year: “While motor insurance has typically been cheap at the start of the year, 2022 could be different.

“With a major regulatory rule change fast approaching, the cost of insurance could increase significantly next year. If your policy is due to auto-renew in the next few weeks, you may be better off switching sooner rather than later.”

More from The Courier