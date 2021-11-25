Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BMW iX3 gets top marks in new driver assistance rankings

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 12.59pm
(BMW)
(BMW)

The BMW iX3 has been given top marks for its Highway Assist system, which helps keep the driver centred in their lane.

The rating has come from Euro NCAP, which also conducts extensive crash testing on vehicles sold in Europe.

Its assisted driving ranking looked at cars’ Highway Assist technology, which combines intelligent adaptive cruise control and lane centring systems. The idea of the technology is to assist the driver, who must keep their hands on the wheel at all times.

Therefore the testing not only looks at how the technology keeps the car centred, it also measures how the system engages the driver and what safety backup is offered if the unexpected does happen.

The iX3 got the full four-star ‘very good’ rating, with Euro NCAP commenting on the fact that the car was alert to unexpected lane changes from cars ahead, as well as giving information about the system in the head-up display.

It was also noted that the car’s manual gave good information on the technology’s limitations.

Other vehicles to be tested included the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Cupra Formentor, which were given three-star ‘good’ ratings. The Polestar 2 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 were given two-star ‘moderate’ rankings, and the Toyota Yaris and Vauxhall Mokka-e had one-star ‘entry’ scores.

Polestar 2
(Polestar)

Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP, said: “This balance between assistance and engagement is crucial. Cars are not yet capable of fully automated driving and drivers should not be misled into thinking that they are.

“Reports from America have highlighted the very serious problems that can happen when people have an unrealistically high expectation of what such systems can offer, and when the car in which they are driving does not actively try to get them back in the loop.

“We are pleased that the manufacturers represented in this round of tests make clear the level of support that they can provide.”

