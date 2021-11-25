The four-wheel-drives to get you through the winter

Winter poses a host of extra challenges to the regular driver. You’ve got longer nights, low-level sunlight during the day and, of course, falling temperatures which threaten to bring icy roads and snow.

It’s when things turn slippery that a four-wheel-drive can really help. They bring added traction in poor conditions, helping you to keep on the move even when things turn slippery. Let’s take a look at some of the best on sale today.

Dacia Duster

Dacia has updated its ever-popular Duster

If you’re wanting to get into a four-wheel-drive without breaking the bank, then the Dacia Duster is one of the very best options out there. Coming in at just under £20,000 for the four-wheel-drive version, the Duster offers great value-for-money alongside genuine go-anywhere ability.

These Duster models can only be specified in mid-level Comfort trim, which means you get a host of creature comforts as standard including 16-inch wheels and an eight-inch infotainment display.

Suzuki Vitara

The Vitara is available in either two- or four-wheel-drive

Suzuki, much like Dacia, is another manufacturer with a close eye on value. The Vitara has been a core part of the firm’s range for some time, but the most recent model has really moved the game forwards with a sharp new look and plenty of interior tech.

But most importantly for this list, it’s available with Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel-drive system, which helps to give added traction while still maintaining a good level of economy

Land Rover Defender

The Defender is exceptional off-road

Land Rover might have had a tricky job on its hands replacing the iconic Defender, but it appears that it has more than lived up to the challenge. The new Defender has captured some of the sparkle of the original but brought it into the modern age with a more refined driving experience without diminishing any of that much-needed off-road prowess.

Available in short and long wheelbases – badged 90 and 110 respectively – the Defender is brimmed with off-road technology that allows it to adapt to and overcome all manner of conditions.

Jeep Wrangler

The Wrangler has been updated with a range of features

Jeep’s Wrangler is something of an icon in the four-wheel-drive segment, having progressed and evolved from the original Willys Jeep. These days, it’s more grown-up than ever, but retains its robust and impressive off-road technology.

It’s also available in short and long wheelbases, while the option to remove pretty much every exterior panel turns driving the Wrangler into a real occasion – though you may want to keep them attached during winter.

Subaru Forester

The Forester combines practicality and off-road ability

Subaru’s presence here in the UK might not be the largest, but the cars it makes manage to provide a great compromise between good on-road manners and credible off-road characteristics. The Forester is a great example. It’s comfortable when you’re on the tarmac, but clever all-wheel-drive technology ensures that it can keep moving over tricky surfaces too.

It’s spacious and practical, while a mild-hybrid powertrain can help to bring fuel use down.

Mercedes G-Class

One of the longest running and most iconic 4×4 models in the world. (Mercedes)

The latest G-Class loses none of the charm and presence of the original but delivers a high-end driving experience as a bonus. Its interior is well-made and comfortable, while a large central screen helps to give the G-Class a more modern feel.

But that doesn’t mean it’s gone soft off-road. Three separately engageable differential locks show that the G-Class isn’t messing about and ensure that it can keep moving if only one wheel has grip.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Land Cruiser is Toyota’s most recognisable off-roader

Toyota’s famous Land Cruiser is nearly a by-word for off-road reliability and robustness. The latest version is no different, bringing a huge amount of go-anywhere technology wrapped in a package that is comfortable and spacious.

Much like others here, it can be specified in three- and five-door layouts, ensuring there’s a model to fit nearly every requirement