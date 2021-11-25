The essential car checks drivers in Britain are most likely to ignore

Forty-two per cent of drivers in Britain get car issues sorted a few days after noticing there is a problem, but 58 per cent say they wait longer to address this.

Even more worryingly, two per cent admitted they never get issues checked.

The survey of 2,000 British drivers by car parts supplier Euro Car Parts also revealed the essential car checks that are most commonly ignored.

Perhaps surprisingly, horn performance was most likely to be ignored by motorists, with 38 per cent of respondents saying they don’t check it.

It’s arguably the easiest aspect to check, too, simply requiring a simple push on the steering wheel centre or stalk to check it’s working. It’s an important thing to check, too, as a horn that’s not working can cause an MOT failure.

Joint top was battery performance, with 38 per cent also saying they don’t check on this. This isn’t so important if you drive a good distance every day, but those leave their car stationary for longer periods could find an unhealthy battery drains itself, meaning the vehicle won’t start.

It’s particularly important to have a healthy battery in winter, as starting the engine in cold weather puts extra strain on the battery.

In third place with 33 per cent was checking for signs of rust. This is another easy aspect to check – simply search online for places on your car that it commonly happens and keep an eye out for any rust on the surface. Addressing this early is inexpensive, but sorting it late can cost you a lot of money.

The rest of the top four were made up of checking the cooling liquid system (29 per cent) and checking engine oil levels (11 per cent), which both can be found under the bonnet.

Helen Robinson, corporate communications director at Euro Car Parts, said: “Car maintenance can be difficult to keep on top of, but not addressing important issues can lead to an expensive breakdown, and could even make your vehicle dangerous to drive.

“We understand maintenance can sometimes be confusing, and if you’re unsure of how to do it yourself, you can always visit your local garage for assistance with fitting your parts.”