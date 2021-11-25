Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The essential car checks drivers in Britain are most likely to ignore

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 4.21pm
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY AUGUST 9 Undated file of a mechanic working on a car. Owners of cars due an MOT next month are being urged to book early because of a surge in demand. The MOT exemption introduced following the coronavirus outbreak has increased the number of vehicles which must pass the test in September to stay on the road. Issue date: Monday August 9, 2021.

Forty-two per cent of drivers in Britain get car issues sorted a few days after noticing there is a problem, but 58 per cent say they wait longer to address this.

Even more worryingly, two per cent admitted they never get issues checked.

The survey of 2,000 British drivers by car parts supplier Euro Car Parts also revealed the essential car checks that are most commonly ignored.

Perhaps surprisingly, horn performance was most likely to be ignored by motorists, with 38 per cent of respondents saying they don’t check it.

It’s arguably the easiest aspect to check, too, simply requiring a simple push on the steering wheel centre or stalk to check it’s working. It’s an important thing to check, too, as a horn that’s not working can cause an MOT failure.

Joint top was battery performance, with 38 per cent also saying they don’t check on this. This isn’t so important if you drive a good distance every day, but those leave their car stationary for longer periods could find an unhealthy battery drains itself, meaning the vehicle won’t start.

It’s particularly important to have a healthy battery in winter, as starting the engine in cold weather puts extra strain on the battery.

In third place with 33 per cent was checking for signs of rust. This is another easy aspect to check – simply search online for places on your car that it commonly happens and keep an eye out for any rust on the surface. Addressing this early is inexpensive, but sorting it late can cost you a lot of money.

The rest of the top four were made up of checking the cooling liquid system (29 per cent) and checking engine oil levels (11 per cent), which both can be found under the bonnet.

Helen Robinson, corporate communications director at Euro Car Parts, said: “Car maintenance can be difficult to keep on top of, but not addressing important issues can lead to an expensive breakdown, and could even make your vehicle dangerous to drive.

“We understand maintenance can sometimes be confusing, and if you’re unsure of how to do it yourself, you can always visit your local garage for assistance with fitting your parts.”

