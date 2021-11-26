Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How to stay safe when driving in high winds

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 10.13am
Vehicles travel along the M4 motorway near Bath on Bank Holiday Monday, as strong winds are expected to sweep eastwards across Wales and the south of England from midday on Monday to 9am on Tuesday. Picture date: Monday May 3, 2021.
Large parts of the UK look set to be hit with high winds as Storm Arwen arrives in the UK. The Met Office has already issued an amber wind warning for parts of north-east England and Scotland from Friday afternoon until Saturday morning, while yellow wind warnings are also in place for most western parts of the UK, extending to the rest of the UK on Saturday.

So if you need to drive in heavy winds, what should you do and are there any precautions you can take? We’ve got some key tips for you here.

Think ahead

If you really do need to head out when it’s windy, then think about packing some items that could be useful should you need to stop. Warm clothes and some food and water are ideal, while a warm blanket could prove useful if you stop for an extended time.

It’s also worth making sure that your mobile phone is fully charged before you set off, or pack a cable and charger to top it up while you’re on the move.

Plan

Mapping
It’s always a good idea to plan ahead (Land Rover)

A little planning goes a long way, particularly in poor driving conditions. It’s worth taking a look at your planned route – either on a map or via a navigation app – and seeing which types of roads it takes in.

Larger roads are less likely to be affected by issues such as falling trees and it’s best to avoid exposed areas such as coast roads or high ground where winds are likely to be higher.

Keep your hands on the wheel

Steering wheel
Maintaining close control of the car is essential

It goes without saying that you’re in proper control of the vehicle when both your hands are on the wheel. This is definitely the case when driving in high winds too, as strong gusts can easily push a car off course, so being prepared to make quick inputs is essential.

Watch out for high-sided vehicles

It’s definitely worth staying mindful of travelling close to high-sided vehicles when driving in high winds. When you pass the vehicle it blocks the wind, but as you clear it you can get hit with a sudden gust. If you’re not prepared, it can easily catch you off-guard.

Larger trucks and buses are also more susceptible to strong winds, so give them a little extra space when passing.

Give more space

When you’re driving in high winds, it’s a good idea to give cyclists and pedestrians a wider berth. Cyclists in particular can be blown off-course and into harm’s way, so make sure that you give them extra space when overtaking.

If you see pedestrians walking along a narrow pavement it’s better to pull out and give them some space, too, just in case.

If in doubt, stop

If you’re finding it difficult or feel like the conditions are worsening, then it’s always best to stop. Make sure you do so in a safe area, far from overhanging branches or trees. It’s always better to pause and remain fully in control rather than push on and potentially get into difficulty.

