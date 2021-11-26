Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lexus announces LC updates for 2022

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 11.13am
(Lexus)
(Lexus)

Lexus has announced a series of updates that should enhance the driving experience of its stunning LC coupe and convertible.

On the coupe model, the front and rear suspension settings have been tuned to give the driver a better sense of connection with the road, as well as providing a more linear steering response and improved feedback through the wheel.

Lexus says the result is that the LC has a sharper front end and gives the driver more confidence in a corner.

For the coupe and the convertible model, the drive modes have been modified to make them more distinct from each other. Changes to the Normal mode provide improved comfort and refinement, while the Sport+ setting now gives ‘more exhilarating performance’.

Lexus LC
(Lexus)

On top of this, body movement has been reduced to give an improved sense of cornering ability.

The gearbox has been updated with a shift lock mechanism that can help prevent accidental mis-shifts, while a ‘deep hung’ construction for the cushion and seat backs should make it more comfortable.

The 2022 LC line-up will include a Black Inspiration version for both the coupe and convertible, which brings an all-black exterior look and a new carbon-fibre rear spoiler that has been developed through Lexus’ partnership with aerobatics pilot Yoshihide Muroya.

The coupe and convertible models will continue to be sold with two powertrain options. The first is a petrol-electric hybrid option and the other is a high-performance 5.0-litre V8. The hybrid will go from 0-60mph in five seconds and return almost 35mpg, while the V8 will complete the same sprint in 4.7 seconds with fuel economy of 24mpg.

The Black Inspiration models will be priced from £99,550 for the hybrid and £102,725 for the V8.

More from The Courier