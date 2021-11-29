Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The RAC just recorded its worst third quarter for pothole breakdowns in 15 years

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 12.03am
A car hits a pothole on a road in Islington, London.
A car hits a pothole on a road in Islington, London.

The RAC breakdown service says that the period from June to September 2021 was its worst third quarter for the proportion of pothole-related breakdowns since 2006.

It says patrols attended 1,810 breakdowns for issues commonly related to potholes, such as broken suspension springs, distorted wheels and damaged shock absorbers, making up 1.2 per cent of all call outs.

The numbers are particularly concerning because the third and fourth quarters are typically the quietest months for pothole breakdowns.

The RAC’s Pothole Index is a long-term measure of the condition of the UK’s roads and is adjusted for weather and seasonal effects. The current score of 1.48 means drivers are almost 1.5 times as likely to break down after hitting a pothole than when record began in 2006.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “With government data showing weekday car traffic is still not quite back to pre-pandemic levels, it’s very worrying that our patrols are still attending a higher proportion of pothole-related call-outs in relation to all the breakdowns they go out to.

“While it’s welcome that the sheer number of pothole breakdowns is not as high as we’ve seen in previous years, we see worrying signs in our data that implies little progress has been made in the last 12 months in improving road surfaces for drivers.”

Lyes added that the RAC fears we are “only a bad winter away from seeing a plague of potholes which authorities will struggle to repair”.

In the RAC’s Report on Motoring 2021, 81 per cent of drivers supported the idea that a portion of vehicle excise duty (VED) and fuel duty should be ring-fenced for road repairs.

At present, the only road maintenance VED is used for is on motorways and high-speed roads. These were also the roads that drivers said they were least concerned about the condition of in the RAC’s report.

