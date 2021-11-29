Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nissan accelerates electrification plans with 15 new EVs on the way

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 10.47am
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

Nissan has revealed its new long-term vision for the future, which leans heavily on electrifying its vehicle line-up.

The Japanese car maker says it is investing 2 trillion yen (£13.2 billion) in ‘Nissan Ambition 2030’ to address environmental, societal and customer needs.

A key part of the plan is to introduce 23 new electrified models, which will include 15 fully electric vehicles with the rest made up of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. Some of these vehicles have been previewed by a series of electric vehicle concepts, including a crossover, pick-up truck and sports car.

These models will be introduced by 2030, with the company also setting a target of 2050 to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products.

Nissan concepts
(Nissan)

Twenty new electrified models are coming in the next five years, by which point the firm wants more than 75 per cent of its European sales to be electrified models.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said: “The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened.

“With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.”

Nissan has also revealed that it is working on evolving its battery technology so that it does not require cobalt, reducing the cost by 65 per cent by 2028. Battery cost is one of the key reasons EVs are more expensive than their combustion-engined counterparts.

Keeping batteries sustainable is another area of focus, with the firm expanding its battery refurbishing operations. It hopes to commercialise its vehicle-to-everything communication technologyand home battery systems around 2025.

Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said: “We are proud of our long track record of innovation, and of our role in delivering the EV revolution.

“With our new ambition, we continue to take the lead in accelerating the natural shift to EVs by creating customer pull through an attractive proposition by driving excitement, enabling adoption and creating a cleaner world.”

