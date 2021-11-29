Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Seven finalists announced for 2022 Car of the Year

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 12.46pm
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

The seven nominations for the 2022 Car of the Year have been announced, with the list dominated by electric vehicles.

The finalists have been whittled down from an original list of 38 after a judging panel made up of motoring journalists from all over Europe cast their votes.

The Cupra Born, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Peugeot 308, Renault Mégane E-Tech, and Skoda Enyaq have been selected to battle for the overall win.

Demonstrating the shift towards electrification, the Peugeot 308 is the only model not solely sold with an electric powertrain.

Peugeot 308
(Peugeot)

The French firm has been winning high praise over the past few years and the 308 is the perfect example why – it looks great, has a premium interior and is brilliant to drive. To make it onto this list as the sole non-EV cements its credentials.

The Cupra Born is a totally new model, coming from Seat’s sister firm. As a member of the Volkswagen Group, Cupra is able to use the MEB platform that underpins the likes of the VW ID.3, though the Born has a more stylish, premium exterior appearance.

Hyundai has stepped up with a hugely appealing EV in the shape of the Ioniq 5. It has cool retro-futuristic design elements and a modern, spacious interior. It sits alongside the Kia EV6 in the nominations, a model with which it shares a platform with.

Cupra Born
(Cupra)

Next up, the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It proved mildly controversial when it went on sale, with purists upset that the Mustang name was being moved from its muscle car roots to an electric SUV. However, its smart styling and impressive technology has won over reviewers so far.

Another contender using the VW Group EV base is the Skoda Enyaq, which has won praise for the fact it’s smart, practical and has a nicer interior than even VW’s own model. And finally for the electric contingent it’s the Renault Megane E-Tech, which updates the popular hatchback with an all-electric alternative.

The judging panel will vote on the finalist at the end of February, with the overall winner announced on February 28.

More from The Courier