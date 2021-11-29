Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense update increases electric range to 212 miles

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 5.29pm
(DS)
(DS)

DS Automobiles has announced updates for the first electric model in its range.

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense was introduced in 2019 and has now received updates that will increase its battery’s range by seven per cent.

The result is that it can now travel up to 212 miles on a charge, with DS saying priority was given to improving real-world performance.

For example, the heat pump has been developed with a moisture sensor to improve efficiency. Included on all models as standard, it rates through compression, which helps the car save energy and travel further between charges.

Furthermore, the gear ratio has been tweaked to further improve efficiency, with DS saying these particular updates came from learnings from their team in the electric racing series Formula E.

Other improvements come from new 17-inch A-rated tyres developed with Continental, which are said to use a new high-silica compound that reduces rolling resistance and noise emissions.

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense can be charged at speeds of 100kW, which means a 0-80 per cent charge takes about half an hour. It has a single electric motor that returns 134bhp and 260Nm of torque, giving a 0-60mph time of 8.5 seconds.

Prices start at £31,500 after the plug-in car grant for a Bastille model, rising to £38,600 for the high-spec Rivoli. Bastille models come with 17-inch alloy wheels, premium seats with comfort foam, automatic air conditioning and rear parking sensors.

Meanwhile, Rivoli variants get grained leather upholstery, 18-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlightsm 3D connected navigation, reversing camera and an advanced safety pack.