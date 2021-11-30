Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BMW releases striking Concept XM

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 9.41am
The XM previews a new performance SUV
The XM previews a new performance SUV

BMW has unveiled a new model that previews an upcoming performance SUV from its M brand – the Concept XM.

The production model – badged XM – will be built from the end of 2022 at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, USA. It’ll arrive as BMW M’s first standalone vehicle since the legendary M1.

BMW XM
Large rear pipes hint at the car's performance

Available in plug-in hybrid guise only, the XM will combine a turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor to produce a total of 740bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. Thanks to its electrification, it’ll also be able to travel for up to 50 miles on electric-only power, too.

“The BMW Concept XM represents a complete re-imagining of the high-performance car segment,” said Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “It underlines the ability of BMW M GmbH to break with established conventions and push boundaries in order to offer fans of the brand the ultimate driving experience. The series-production car – the first pure BMW M model since the legendary BMW M1 – also shows how we are approaching the step-by-step electrification of our brand.”

BMW XM
The XM's interior combines classic and modern finishes

Most noticeable of all are the huge front grilles, which are in between split headlights. Underneath, there’s an M-badged splitter and side air intakes. Around the back, you’ll find twin tailpipes – a BMW M design hallmark – while the rear window is almost completely flush with the end of the car.

Inside, the XM combines modern and classic touches. For instance, there’s vintage-looking brown leather which sits alongside carbon fibre to create a distinct appearance. Carbon fibre interwoven with copper thread is used around the vents and displays, while BMW’s Curved Display screen gives access to all major functions. In the back, there are large seats finished with diamond quilting, while the headliner has been made into a focal point thanks to a three-dimensional prism structure.

