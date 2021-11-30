BMW releases striking Concept XM

BMW has unveiled a new model that previews an upcoming performance SUV from its M brand – the Concept XM.

The production model – badged XM – will be built from the end of 2022 at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, USA. It’ll arrive as BMW M’s first standalone vehicle since the legendary M1.

Large rear pipes hint at the car’s performance

Available in plug-in hybrid guise only, the XM will combine a turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor to produce a total of 740bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. Thanks to its electrification, it’ll also be able to travel for up to 50 miles on electric-only power, too.

Introducing the BMW Concept XM. Electrified high performance and a striking luxury statement. #TheConceptXM @artbasel pic.twitter.com/kHQntDMtK5 — BMW (@BMW) November 30, 2021

“The BMW Concept XM represents a complete re-imagining of the high-performance car segment,” said Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “It underlines the ability of BMW M GmbH to break with established conventions and push boundaries in order to offer fans of the brand the ultimate driving experience. The series-production car – the first pure BMW M model since the legendary BMW M1 – also shows how we are approaching the step-by-step electrification of our brand.”

The XM’s interior combines classic and modern finishes

Most noticeable of all are the huge front grilles, which are in between split headlights. Underneath, there’s an M-badged splitter and side air intakes. Around the back, you’ll find twin tailpipes – a BMW M design hallmark – while the rear window is almost completely flush with the end of the car.

Inside, the XM combines modern and classic touches. For instance, there’s vintage-looking brown leather which sits alongside carbon fibre to create a distinct appearance. Carbon fibre interwoven with copper thread is used around the vents and displays, while BMW’s Curved Display screen gives access to all major functions. In the back, there are large seats finished with diamond quilting, while the headliner has been made into a focal point thanks to a three-dimensional prism structure.