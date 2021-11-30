The new Peugeot 308 hatchback and estate are now available to order

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peugeot has announced that order books have opened for the new 308 and 308 SW.

The hatchback and estate models start at £24,000 and £25,200 respectively, with plug-in hybrid (PHEV), petrol and diesel powertrains available.

Two PHEV models are offered, both having a 12.4kWh battery paired with a 1.6-litre petrol engine. The Hybrid 180-badged PHEVs promise an electric range of over 40 miles, so they attract a benefit-in-kind rate of just seven per cent, making them appealing to company car buyers.

All PHEV models come with a 3.7kW on-board charger for topping up the battery at home, while a 7.4kW charger is optional – a full charge using the latter takes just under two hours.

(Peugeot)

A 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel are also available, both making 129bhp and offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new 308 models are the first to get Peugeot’s new emblem, while the styling has been updated to give it a more premium appearance.

Inside, there is a new i-Cockpit configuration and a 10-inch touchscreen display in the dashboard that features the firm’s newest infotainment software.

The traditional ‘piano key’ controls remain, with higher-spec models having configurable controls, while the gloss black toggle switches offer personalised shortcuts to various features.

(Peugeot)

Extensive safety and driver assistance features are also included, such as lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition and intelligent speed adaptation. Other technologies include 360-degree parking camera, full Matrix LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.

Finance deals have also been confirmed, with a 1.2-litre petrol model in Allure trim available for £299 per month on a 48-month contract with an initial payment of £2,099. The Hybrid 180 Allure costs from £349 per month over the same time period with an initial payment of £2,599.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “With plug-in hybrid options available for the first time, the new 308 and 308 SW are the next step in our strategy to provide electrified variants across our entire model range by 2024 – giving buyers the choice to suit the powertrain that best meets their needs.”