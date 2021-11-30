Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda Karoq gets mid-life refresh with new look and improved technology

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 12.23pm
(Skoda)
(Skoda)

Skoda has refreshed the popular Karoq SUV four years after its initial launch and over half a million sales later.

One of the most noticeable aspects of the update is the overhauled exterior design, with a wider front grille and slimmer headlights and tail lights that use LED technology. Top-end models get Matrix LED headlights – a first for the Karoq – while lower models get regular LED headlights as standard.

Combined with a new front bumper, Skoda says the changes make the Karoq look ‘more rugged’.

Skoda Karoq
(Skoda)

The improvements work to improve aerodynamics, too, with redesigned alloy wheels that all combine to reduce drag by nine per cent.

At the rear there’s a redesigned bumper in a body-coloured finish with a black plastic diffuser below and a spoiler for some trims up high. The tail lights have a sharper look with LEDs as standard, while high-spec trims get dynamic indicators.

In the cabin there’s more use of sustainable materials, with a new Eco pack that has vegan seat covers and the use of recycled materials. Meanwhile, the LED ambient lighting has been updated and various trim upgrades are available depending on specification.

Skoda Karoq
(Skoda)

There are five petrol and diesel engines offered that range from 109bhp to 187bhp, with all-wheel-drive offered on the most powerful petrol unit.

Thomas Schäfer, Skoda CEO, said: “With over half a million units sold, the Karoq is key to our brand’s success. To ensure that this will remain the case, we have developed it further: now sporting a fresher design and optimised aerodynamics along with state-of-the-art assistance systems and infotainment features. I am confident that this overall package will enable us to continue the Karoq’s success story.”

More from The Courier