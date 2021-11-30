Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

‘Hugely concerning’ that nearly one in every 50 vehicles is untaxed

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 1.43pm
An untaxed car is clamped on a street in Stockport.
The number of untaxed vehicles on UK roads increased in 2021, taking the number up to almost one in every 50 vehicles.

New government figures reveal the percentage of vehicles dodging vehicle excise duty (VED) is now 1.9 per cent, up from 1.6 per cent in 2019, excluding motorcycles.

Figures suggest this means about £119 million of revenue was lost over the course of a year, though some of this will have been recovered through DVLA enforcement.

The government has concluded from its data that the estimated number of vehicles evading VED “was statistically significantly higher than in 2019”. The estimates have come from roadside analysis of vehicles at 267 sites across the UK.

This has prompted experts to call on the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to ‘step up enforcement’.

Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at RAC breakdown service, said: “

with the total number now standing at nearly three-quarters of a million.

“While we’d like to think the abolition of the paper tax disc back in 2014 isn’t responsible, the fact remains evasion has increased significantly since then to the point where a shocking two in every 100 vehicles on the road aren’t taxed.

“We urge the DVLA to step up enforcement and to do all it can to bring evasion down, as it is clearly not fair on those who do pay their fair share to drive on the road.”

When looking at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on VED evasion, the government notes in its report that during 2020, at the height of the pandemic, it limited enforcement activity.

It also notes that the recent economic recession could be affecting drivers’ ability to afford VED.

The percentage of untaxed vehicles on the road had decreased from one per cent in 2007 to about 0.6 per cent in 2013, before spiking to 1.4 per cent in 2015.