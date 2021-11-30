Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Sales of plug-in vehicles are surging ahead of charge point installations, experts warn

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 3.41pm
(Audi)
(Audi)

The rate at which motorists are buying electric vehicles is surging ahead of the number of charge points being installed, a leading industry body has warned.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that the ratio of chargers to plug-in cars declined 31 per cent during 2020.

This means that the number of plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that would potentially have to share a public charger increased from 11 to 16 from 2019 to 2020.

Ratio of EVs to chargers in the UK
(SMMT)

Furthermore, just one charge point is being installed for every 52 new plug-in models registered – 4,019 new public chargers were installed between January and September 2021, with over 212,000 new plug-in car registrations.

The SMMT acknowledges that most plug-in car buyers currently have access to off-street charging such as a driveway, but notes that if electric vehicle uptake is to hit official targets then the public charging network must keep up with accelerating vehicle uptake.

The ratio of chargers to electric vehicles has deteriorated to the point where the UK now has one of the worst figures of the 10 largest EV markets globally. The 16:1 ratio compares with 3:1 in South Korea, 5:1 in the Netherlands and 13:1 in Belgium and Japan – though it is slightly better than Germany’s 17:1.

The Government’s Rapid Charging Fund is seeing £950 million allocated to rapid and ultra-rapid chargers, £620m for zero-emission vehicle grants and infrastructure, and a commitment that all new houses must have a charge point installed.

However, the SMMT has called these measures ‘insufficient’ and has called on the Government to take regulatory action.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Appetite for electric vehicles has never been higher, but making Britain a net zero nation means convincing everyone, wherever they live, that an electric car can meet their needs.

“Recent Government funding for infrastructure was welcome but more private sector investment in public charge points is needed across the country. The UK therefore needs a framework of regulation that makes it easier to fund, build and operate electric vehicle charging infrastructure.”

More from The Courier