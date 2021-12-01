First Drive: The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake arrives as a stylish alternative to established rivals

What is it?

The G70 feels agile on twisty roads

Genesis is in a bit of a new model frenzy. Initially arriving on the scene with the G80 saloon and GV80 SUV, it has added the G70 compact saloon and GV70 crossover. Now, there’s this – the G70 Shooting Brake. According to Genesis, it’s the firm’s first car designed specifically with European buyers in mind and it’s why the Shooting Brake’s chassis has been tuned directly on European roads.

But with such a well-versed set of competitors – including the BMW 3 Series Touring and Audi A4 Avant – can the G70 Shooting Brake do enough to stand out? We headed to Lisbon to find out.

What’s new?

The split rear lamps mirror those at the front

The G70 Shooting Brake is based upon the regular G70, so unsurprisingly the pair share many aspects. However, though the two might utilise the same engines and incorporate the same basic interior architecture, they’re separated by the long, swooping roofline and estate-like rear end.

So while you get 330 litres on the G70 saloon, there’s a healthy 465 litres on offer in the Shooting Brake. This can then be extended up to 1,535 litres by folding the rear seats down. Genesis has also brimmed the Shooting Brake with safety assistance tech, too, which is included as standard.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Shooting Brake is the newest addition to the Genesis line-up

The G70 Shooting Brake is available with petrol and diesel engines, but it’s the latter that we’re in today. It’s a 2.2-litre turbocharged unit, kicking out 197bhp and 440Nm of torque, driven to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Genesis has already stated that it won’t be introducing plug-in hybrid variants, instead hanging on to launch its electric GV70 model.

In terms of performance, we’re talking 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds and 140mph flat-out. Economy-wise, Genesis claims between 40.7 and 41.8mpg and CO2 emissions of 177-182g/km, both being dependent on wheel size. Sadly, there are no plans to put the punchy V6 engine found in the Kia Stinger – with which the G70 shares much of its architecture – into the Shooting Brake. It’s a shame, as we believe that it’d have a cult classic on its hands if it did.

What’s it like to drive?

It’s at the rear where the Shooting Brake is at its most distinctive

You’re after a relaxed and easy driving experience in a premium estate car and that’s largely what the G70 Shooting Brake delivers. The diesel engine is a touch vocal under heavy acceleration, but it provides more than enough shove for most occasions while the light handling really helps to give the car a sense of agility. The roads surrounding Lisbon were particularly smooth so the suspension wasn’t put to the test, but much like the standard G70, we’d expect it to be a little firm over the UK’s broken surfaces. The Shooting Brake was tested at the famous Nurburgring and it shows through the car’s agility and willingness to turn in, something which does set it apart from its rivals.

There’s good visibility, too, and despite the raked roofline there’s a decent rearward view as well. Relatively long overhangs mean that you do need to take a little more care when undertaking more difficult manoeuvers, such as navigating underground car parks.

How does it look?

The Shooting Brake’s rear design is very distinctive

Make no bones about it, the G70 Shooting Brake is one striking estate car. The front end is largely the same as the saloon version with its twin headlamp design and large grille, but it’s the drawn-out rear end and sweeping roofline which really makes the difference. Even against well-designed models like the C-Class Estate, the G70 really does stand out.

That long bonnet and short rear end encapsulate the Shooting Brake ethos and help to give the G70 a particularly sleek appearance. Of course, views on styling are completely objective, but we’d argue that the Shooting Brake is one of the best-looking models in the segment.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is finished to a good standard

As we’ve seen in other Genesis models, the cabin of the Shooting Brake is centred around high-quality materials and good attention to detail. The forward part of the interior is logically laid out and easy to navigate, with pleasantly analogue controls for the heating and ventilation. The seats themselves are comfortable and well-padded, too, which should help to take the strain out of longer journeys.

However, things aren’t quite as successful when you get in the back. Though headroom is surprisingly plentiful given the car’s raked roofline, legroom and foot space is seriously compromised. It seems to be down to the front seat’s design; there’s barely any room to slide your feet underneath, so taller adults will really struggle to get comfy. You could remedy this by raising the front seats, of course.

What’s the spec like?

A central switch changes between driving modes

Genesis has given the Shooting Brake a simple and easy-to-digest range of specifications, much as the rest of its range. In fact, there are just three trim levels to choose from – Premium Line, Luxury Line and Sport Line – with all bring highlights such as electric seats and a multifunction steering wheel. All cars utilise a 10.25-inch infotainment system too, which is clear and easy to operate thanks to the choice of either a rotary controller or a touch-sensitive screen. Much like older BMW models, it’s good to have the option of both.

As we’ve already highlighted, the Shooting Brake also comes with a comprehensive arsenal of safety equipment, including highway drive assist, forward collision-avoidance assist and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist to name just three. Prices for the Shooting Brake start from just over £35,000 too – around the same as a BMW 3 Series Touring – but you get a whole lot more equipment as standard in the former.

Verdict

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake arrives as an attractive alternative to more established rivals. It certainly stands out courtesy of its styling, high-end interior and comprehensive list of standard equipment. The addition of plenty of safety equipment and an all-encompassing five-year warranty and serving package helps to sweeten the deal, too.

Add in the Shooting Brake’s accomplished dynamics and you have a pretty attractive package. It can’t quite deliver on the outright practicality front but as an attractive break from convention, the G70 makes quite the case for itself.