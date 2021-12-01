Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Final Edition’ of the Aston Martin V12 Vantage is coming in 2022

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 11.06am
(Aston Martin)
(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has revealed that the V12 Vantage will return for one more generation.

While electrification might be spelling the end of the combustion engine, manufacturers are taking the opportunity to give their iconic powerplants a fitting send off.

The latest firm to do so is Aston Martin, which announced earlier this year that its first electric vehicle would be a replacement for its front-engined sports cars, the Vantage and DB11.

That model is coming in 2025, according to CEO Tobias Moers, but before then it seems the British luxury car brand plans to give the Vantage one last hurrah.

In a teaser video released today (December 1), Aston Martin has confirmed that the V12 engine will make a return to the Vantage line-up, with a new model introduced next year.

In the clip uploaded to social media, the engine can be heard revving aggressively with an animated ‘V12 Vantage’ logo, which is followed by the message ‘Never leave quietly’.

The V12 Vantage is widely regarded to be one of the most sought-after models in the Aston Martin line-up, as it sees the firm’s largest engine placed in its smallest sports car.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage F1 Edition
Aston Martin released a Formula 1 Safety Car-inspired special edition of the V8 Vantage, pictured here. (Aston Martin)

However, it was feared that this would be one of the first models to be chopped as the firm chased more eco-friendly alternatives such as hybrid and electric vehicles.

The opposite has actually been true, with Moers saying in the summer that the current sports car range will live longer than anticipated as the firm develops their EV replacements.

The V8 Vantage went on sale in 2005, with a new generation introduced in 2019. The V12 joined the line-up in 2009 but was not included in the new model line-up until now.

The V12 engine is currently used in the DB11 sports car, where it makes 630bhp and contributes to a 3.5-second 0-60mph time and 208mph top speed.

