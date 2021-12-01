Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall reveals new Astra Sports Tourer with bold new look

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 12.32pm
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has revealed the estate version of the Astra, which wears the same bold new look as the hatchback and gets a hybrid powertrain from launch.

Called Sports Tourer, the more practical model becomes Vauxhall’s first estate to get the firm’s new design language.

It gets the Vizor front end, which sees the front end given a single black panel that stretches the width of the car between the LED headlights, sporting the Griffin emblem in the middle.

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer
(Vauxhall)

The all-new rear end features the same high-mounted tail lights as the hatchback model, with a thin strip of light that stretches to the far edges of the rear end. There are sharp creases lower in the tailgate as well as the lower corners of the bumper.

Lifting the tailgate reveals a large load area with a flat lip that should make it easier to put big, heavy items inside. Overall the model is slightly shorter than its predecessor, but still has a healthy load area of 608 litres with all seats in place, or 1,634 litres when the rear seats are folded flat.

This drops to 548 and 1,574 litres in the hybrid version as the battery pack eats into boot space.

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer
(Vauxhall)

That plug-in hybrid model will be available from launch, with the petrol-electric powertrain making 222bhp. In the hatchback model, this provides up to 35 miles of electric range and CO2 emissions of just 24g/km.

This engine comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while the petrol and diesel options, which range in power from 109bhp to 128bhp, have a six-speed manual as standard.

The cabin has been updated too, with a new dashboard that includes a 10-inch digital instrument display and a 10-inch infotainment display. Physical switches are still included for regularly used items such as the temperature controls, while the display also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Orders will open early next year, with deliveries due to begin in summer 2022.