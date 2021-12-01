Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pricing for the new Kia Sportage confirmed ahead of 2022 deliveries

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 4.06pm
(Kia)
(Kia)

Kia has revealed pricing for its new Sportage SUV, which goes on sale next year as the follow up to the firm’s best-selling model in the UK.

The model features the widest range of powertrains offered by the South Korean company, with mild hybrid, hybrid, petrol and diesel versions all available at launch, with a plug-in hybrid coming later.

Kia Sportage
(Kia)

On the outside, the new Sportage gets a completely overhauled appearance for its fifth generation and has been designed solely for the European market, with boot space, headroom and legroom all said to be substantially increased from before.

The range starts with the ‘2’ trim that’s available with a 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engine. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors with a reversing camera, and cruise control. Inside there’s an eight-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, too.

Around the middle of the range is the ‘3’ trim, which brings 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital dials display and 12.3-inch infotainment screen, cloth and leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, smart cruise control and LED fog lamps.

Kia Sportage
(Kia)

At the top of the line-up is the GT-Line S, which has all-wheel-drive and a 148bhp mild-hybrid petrol powertrain as standard, with a 226bhp hybrid also offered in front- and all-wheel-drive.

These models get 19-inch alloy wheels, artificial leather and suede upholstery, front ventilated seats and a sporty exterior styling package.

Prices start at £26,745 for a petrol version, £33,245 for the hybrid and £38,395 for the plug-in hybrid.

Order books open on December 15 with deliveries beginning in Q1 2022.

