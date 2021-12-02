Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota updates Corolla and C-HR

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 10.11am
The Corolla is available in hatch, saloon and estate layouts
Toyota has introduced revised versions of its Corolla and C-HR models.

Order books for the updated models are open now ahead of first deliveries commencing early next year.

Both the Corolla and C-HR now benefit from Toyota Smart Connect+, an upgraded infotainment system that incorporates a more powerful processor for quicker operation. It’s accessed via an eight-inch central touchscreen and features a variety of connected services including live traffic information, 3D city mapping and fixed speed camera locations.

Updated Corolla
A new infotainment system has been fitted

It’s connected via an in-built communication module, so no smartphone connection is required in order to access the services. As well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the system can receive over-the-air updates and comes with a four-year connection to Toyota’s Smart Connect package, which relays information such as local parking availability.

The new Corolla comes in hatchback, estate and saloon layouts, with a range of new colours introduced with this update. Updated 10-spoke, 17-inch alloy wheels are available too and come fitted as standard to Design-grade cars.

C-HR
The C-HR gains a distinctive new colour

Toyota has also re-introduced the Trek Special Edition, continuing a relationship with the bicycle manufacturer. It features a more go-anywhere look with changes including a 20mm increase in ride height, wheel arch mouldings and front and rear bash plates.

The C-HR has also been given an update, with new 18-inch alloy wheels added alongside a revised interior seat upholstery. A new colour option – Deep Amethyst – has also been added to all models, though C-HR GR Sport models will be able to incorporate this into a bi-tone finish as well.