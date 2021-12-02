Toyota updates Corolla and C-HR

Toyota has introduced revised versions of its Corolla and C-HR models.

Order books for the updated models are open now ahead of first deliveries commencing early next year.

Both the Corolla and C-HR now benefit from Toyota Smart Connect+, an upgraded infotainment system that incorporates a more powerful processor for quicker operation. It’s accessed via an eight-inch central touchscreen and features a variety of connected services including live traffic information, 3D city mapping and fixed speed camera locations.

A new infotainment system has been fitted

It’s connected via an in-built communication module, so no smartphone connection is required in order to access the services. As well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the system can receive over-the-air updates and comes with a four-year connection to Toyota’s Smart Connect package, which relays information such as local parking availability.

The new Corolla comes in hatchback, estate and saloon layouts, with a range of new colours introduced with this update. Updated 10-spoke, 17-inch alloy wheels are available too and come fitted as standard to Design-grade cars.

The C-HR gains a distinctive new colour

Toyota has also re-introduced the Trek Special Edition, continuing a relationship with the bicycle manufacturer. It features a more go-anywhere look with changes including a 20mm increase in ride height, wheel arch mouldings and front and rear bash plates.

The C-HR has also been given an update, with new 18-inch alloy wheels added alongside a revised interior seat upholstery. A new colour option – Deep Amethyst – has also been added to all models, though C-HR GR Sport models will be able to incorporate this into a bi-tone finish as well.