Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mercedes-Maybach reveals collaboration with late fashion designer Virgil Abloh

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 10.57am
(Mercedes-Maybach)
(Mercedes-Maybach)

Mercedes-Maybach has revealed an electric show car that was built in collaboration with the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died last Sunday, aged 41.

Dubbed Project Maybach, it is ‘a collaborative electric show car designed to inspire the next generation, and forever question the status quo’.

Abloh was the founder and CEO of luxury fashion brand Off-White, artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, and creative director at Kanye West’s creative agency Donda. He died on November 28, 2021 after being diagnosed with a form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019.

Project Maybach
(Mercedes-Maybach)

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said: “Mercedes-Benz is devastated to hear of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Our sincere thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams.

“Now opening the world of our collaboration, and Virgil’s unique vision, to the public we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired all that knew his work.”

Project Maybach is a collaboration between Abloh and Gordon Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes’ parent company Daimler. The show car imagines how the brand’s cars would look if they were off-road-focused, rather than urban.

Project Maybach
(Mercedes-Maybach)

It combines Maybach’s traditionally large platform – this vehicle is almost six metres long – with a two-seater coupe body style, chunky off-road tyres and appropriate accessories such as a roof tray.

Abloh and Wagener wanted to conceptualise the future of sustainability, ‘untethered by production requirements’. As such, Project Maybach gets a transparent bonnet with solar panels beneath that can top up the car’s battery and increase its range between charges.

Project Maybach is currently on display at the Rubell Museum in Miami

More from The Courier