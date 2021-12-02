Suzuki announces winter offer across its twins range

Suzuki has announced a new finance offer for its twins motorcycle range that will run from December 1 until the end of March 2022.

The deal is offered on both personal contract purchase (PCP) and hire purchase (HP) agreements, and see 2.9 per cent APR representative available over a three-year agreement. No deposit is required, and a further £500 is discounted as a test drive incentive.

(Suzuki)

One of the models included in the offer is the V-Strom 1050XT Tour, which has a three-piece aluminium luggage set, as well as the non-Tour specification version. Both of these bikes use the 1,037cc V-twin engine that’s been tuned for low and midrange torque.

Various bikes using the 645cc twin engine are also included in this offer, including the V-Strom 650XT and 650, as well as the middleweight naked SV650 and its cafe racer-inspired relative, the SV650X.

Thanks to the offer, the SV650, which Suzuki says is ‘arguably the bike that spawned the current middleweight twins market,’ is available from £79 per month over three years with a £1,258.03 deposit on a PCP deal.

(Suzuki)

Those who take a test drive can knock a further £500 off, while the £0 minimum deposit means buyers don’t need to find a lump sum up front if they don’t mind increasing the monthly payments.

The Tour version of the V-Strom 1050XT, which is incredibly practical thanks to its 112 litres of storage capacity, is available for £129 per month over three years with a £2,314.47 deposit.

On top of this offer, all new Suzuki on-road motorcycles registered in the UK before December 31, 2021 will receive a one-year warranty extension on top of the usual two years offered by the firm.