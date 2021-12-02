Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Suzuki announces winter offer across its twins range

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 11.59am
(Suzuki)
(Suzuki)

Suzuki has announced a new finance offer for its twins motorcycle range that will run from December 1 until the end of March 2022.

The deal is offered on both personal contract purchase (PCP) and hire purchase (HP) agreements, and see 2.9 per cent APR representative available over a three-year agreement. No deposit is required, and a further £500 is discounted as a test drive incentive.

Suzuki motorcycles
(Suzuki)

One of the models included in the offer is the V-Strom 1050XT Tour, which has a three-piece aluminium luggage set, as well as the non-Tour specification version. Both of these bikes use the 1,037cc V-twin engine that’s been tuned for low and midrange torque.

Various bikes using the 645cc twin engine are also included in this offer, including the V-Strom 650XT and 650, as well as the middleweight naked SV650 and its cafe racer-inspired relative, the SV650X.

Thanks to the offer, the SV650, which Suzuki says is ‘arguably the bike that spawned the current middleweight twins market,’ is available from £79 per month over three years with a £1,258.03 deposit on a PCP deal.

Suzuki motorcycles
(Suzuki)

Those who take a test drive can knock a further £500 off, while the £0 minimum deposit means buyers don’t need to find a lump sum up front if they don’t mind increasing the monthly payments.

The Tour version of the V-Strom 1050XT, which is incredibly practical thanks to its 112 litres of storage capacity, is available for £129 per month over three years with a £2,314.47 deposit.

On top of this offer, all new Suzuki on-road motorcycles registered in the UK before December 31, 2021 will receive a one-year warranty extension on top of the usual two years offered by the firm.