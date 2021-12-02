Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota debuts Corolla Cross and Yaris GR Sport alongside hydrogen concept

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 3.37pm
The Corolla Cross looks set to arrive in the UK during Autumn 2022
The Corolla Cross looks set to arrive in the UK during Autumn 2022

Toyota has introduced two new models – the Corolla Cross and the Yaris GR Sport – while revealing a new hydrogen-powered concept.

The five-seater Corolla Cross – which will sit in the middle of the C-HR and RAV4 in Toyota’s line-up – is set to arrive in Europe from Autumn 2022. It’s powered by a fifth-generation hybrid electric powertrain, available with the choice of either front- or all-wheel-drive. The former uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine linked to a small motor and batteries for a combined output of 195bhp and a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds.

The all-wheel-drive version, meanwhile, uses an extra 30.6kW electric motor on the rear axle which is automatically activated should more traction be required. Toyota, however, has yet to announce performance details for this version.

Inside, the Corolla Cross features a 12.3-inch digital driver’s cockpit and a 10.5-inch central infotainment display.

The Yaris GR Sport, meanwhile, is due to launch ‘during the second quarter of 2022’ and will bring a range of features usually found on the performance GR Yaris to the standard hatchback. Highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, a mesh front grille and T-shape rear diffuser. Inside, it gets sporty seat upholstery with contrast red stitching as well as a variety of GR logos and gunmetal silver trim.

Yaris GR Sport
The GR Sport gets styling touches from the GR Yaris but retains the regular car’s efficient hybrid engine

Toyota has also revealed a hydrogen-powered GR Yaris concept. Rather than fuel cells being used to generate energy, the GR Yaris features a regular combustion engine which has been converted to use hydrogen as fuel. It means that the concept uses the same 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine that you’d find in the regular GR Yaris, but with the fuel supply and injector system modified for hydrogen.

Hydrogen Yaris
The hydrogen-converted GR Yaris uses the same combustion engine as the regular car

It allows the GR Yaris to deliver the same kind of performance as the petrol-powered version, but with lower emissions.

Toyota has also revealed that its upcoming GR86 sports car will be on sale for two years from its launch next year. The lightweight coupe will use a 2.4-litre ‘Boxer’ engine and will arrive as the third global Toyota GR model, following on from the GR Yaris and GR Supra.

More from The Courier