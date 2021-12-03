Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Polestar teases new 3 model ahead of 2022 launch

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 10.27am
The Polestar 3 will be the firm’s first SUV
Polestar has released a teaser image of its upcoming 3 SUV ahead of its launch next year.

Arriving as the firm’s first SUV, the Polestar 3 will be the first to be built in the US at the Volvo Cars production facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

Polestar is intending to make the 3 into ‘one of the most climate-responsible cars ever made’, while high-end technologies such as autonomous highway piloting functions will be incorporated courtesy of cutting-edge LiDAR sensors.

Speaking at an event in New York, Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America.”

Ingenlath hosted investors at a series of events in New York, where he stated that Polestar is planning to launch a new car every year for the next three years – starting with the 3. It’s expected that the next car after the 3 will be the Polestar 4, a smaller electric performance SUV.

Following this will be the Polestar 5 electric performance four-door GT car. It’s expected that this will be an evolution of the Polestar Precept concept that was released last year as a way of highlighting the firm’s future plans and designs.

Ingenlath added: “We are not a virtual company waiting to build factories and sell cars; we are an actual company already building and selling cars around the world. Our two award-winning cars are on the road in 14 markets globally and we expect our global sales volume to reach around 29,000 vehicles this year.”

