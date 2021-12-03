Nissan reveals pricing for Interstar and Primastar vans

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nissan has revealed the pricing for its new Interstar and Primastar vans, which form part of its revised light commercial vehicle line-up.

The rebrand sees the NV400 large van now called Interstar, while the NV300 gets a new Primastar badge.

When the rebrand was announced in September, Emmanuelle Serazin, LCV and corporate sales director at Nissan Europe, said: “By introducing the all-star LCV line-up, Nissan will continue to support business owners, today and for years to come. With versatile conversion options the refreshed offering provides a solution to many business challenges.”

(Nissan)

Nissan has announced that the Primastar will start at £24,990, while the Interstar is available from £26,990, both excluding VAT.

The Primastar, like the NV300, is available in a variety of body types, lengths and heights with all versions getting a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, as well as five years’ roadside assistance.

The entry-level Visia trim receives DAB radio, alarm, cruise control and LED front headlights. The top-spec Tekna+, meanwhile, costs from £28,240 and boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and extensive driver assistance equipment.

(Nissan)

The Interstar, meanwhile, has the same trim levels, with its standard equipment on top of that found in the Primastar including a one-touch driver’s window, soundproofing on the bulkhead and a 12V socket in the load compartment.

Meanwhile, top-spec Tekna+ versions start at £29,540 and include a seven-inch infotainment display with sat nav and smartphone integration and upgraded driver assistance technology.

Interstar models can be factory-converted as dropside single or double cab, or as a chassis single or double cab as well as a platform cab, depending on the buyer’s requirements.