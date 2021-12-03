Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nissan reveals pricing for Interstar and Primastar vans

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 12.01pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

Nissan has revealed the pricing for its new Interstar and Primastar vans, which form part of its revised light commercial vehicle line-up.

The rebrand sees the NV400 large van now called Interstar, while the NV300 gets a new Primastar badge.

When the rebrand was announced in September, Emmanuelle Serazin, LCV and corporate sales director at Nissan Europe, said: “By introducing the all-star LCV line-up, Nissan will continue to support business owners, today and for years to come. With versatile conversion options the refreshed offering provides a solution to many business challenges.”

Nissan Interstar
(Nissan)

Nissan has announced that the Primastar will start at £24,990, while the Interstar is available from £26,990, both excluding VAT.

The Primastar, like the NV300, is available in a variety of body types, lengths and heights with all versions getting a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, as well as five years’ roadside assistance.

The entry-level Visia trim receives DAB radio, alarm, cruise control and LED front headlights. The top-spec Tekna+, meanwhile, costs from £28,240 and boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and extensive driver assistance equipment.

Nissan Primastar
(Nissan)

The Interstar, meanwhile, has the same trim levels, with its standard equipment on top of that found in the Primastar including a one-touch driver’s window, soundproofing on the bulkhead and a 12V socket in the load compartment.

Meanwhile, top-spec Tekna+ versions start at £29,540 and include a seven-inch infotainment display with sat nav and smartphone integration and upgraded driver assistance technology.

Interstar models can be factory-converted as dropside single or double cab, or as a chassis single or double cab as well as a platform cab, depending on the buyer’s requirements.

More from The Courier