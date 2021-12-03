Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Used car prices have seen five years’ worth of growth in six months

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 3.39pm
(Blackball Media)
(Blackball Media)

Recent months have seen the used car market boom with little sign of any slowdown coming soon.

New figures released today (December 3) give shocking context to just how much used car prices have been going up.

Online car marketplace Auto Trader has shared data that shows the average price of a used car has seen five year’s worth of growth in just six months.

According to the site’s data, the average sticker price is now £17,366, about £3,400 up on May 2021. Looking at the used car price trajectory between 2017 and May 2021, the market should not have hit that figure until around 2026.

Used car price data November
(Auto Trader)

Incredibly, about a quarter of all used cars that are less than one year old are now worth more than a brand new equivalent.

These price increases have been driven by increased demand for used vehicles, which has come from decreased new stock availability. Manufacturers have been struggling to keep up with demand because of a global semiconductor chip shortage, which is limiting the number of vehicles they can make.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s director of data and insights, said: “There’s been some suggestion that the period of huge price growth is coming to an end, or we’re finally about to see the ‘bubble burst’.

“Beyond what we’d expect for this time of year however, we’re seeing absolutely no evidence of that being the case. Although week-on-week price movements may continue to soften over the coming weeks, average prices remain nearly 30 per cent above what they were last year.”

Walker added that supply constraints in both the new and used car markets could lead to strong price growth in the used market into 2022.

The Seat Alhambra saw the biggest price increase in November, going up almost 50 per cent to £18,918. This was followed by the Mercedes-Benz CLK, up 45 per cent and the Renault Grand Scenic, up 44 per cent.