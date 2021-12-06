Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

New Mazda2 Hybrid arrives with Toyota Yaris underpinnings

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 9.29am
The 2 Hybrid is based on the Toyota Yaris
The 2 Hybrid is based on the Toyota Yaris

Mazda has bolstered its line-up with the introduction of a new 2 Hybrid.

If the new Mazda2 looks familiar, it might be because it shares much of its design with Toyota’s Yaris. This new model is a product of a collaboration between Mazda and Toyota and will be sold alongside the regular – and recently updated – 2.

The 2 Hybrid will be built and supplied by Toyota, but then sold with the rest of Mazda’s range of cars.

Mazda2 Hybrid
The interior features a high level of equipment

Set to arrive in the UK during spring 2022, the Mazda2 utilises a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine which is then combined with a 59kW electric motor. It’s a so-called ‘self-charging’ hybrid too, so doesn’t need to be plugged into the mains in order to be charged.

It’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in 9.5 seconds and return up to 74.3mpg, while CO2 emissions sit at 93-87g/km depending on wheel size.

Despite being relatively compact, the Mazda2 offers space for four adults and 286 litres of boot space. Three specifications – Pure, Agile and Select – will accompany the new hybrid, with details surrounding these announced closer to the car’s on-sale date.

The new 2 Hybrid arrives as the first full hybrid in Mazda’s range, prior to electrified versions of other cars in the firm’s line-up arriving shortly. It does, however, sit alongside the full electric MX-30 and mild-hybrid-equipped Mazda3, regular Mazda2 and CX-30.

