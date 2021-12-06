New Mazda2 Hybrid arrives with Toyota Yaris underpinnings

Mazda has bolstered its line-up with the introduction of a new 2 Hybrid.

If the new Mazda2 looks familiar, it might be because it shares much of its design with Toyota’s Yaris. This new model is a product of a collaboration between Mazda and Toyota and will be sold alongside the regular – and recently updated – 2.

The 2 Hybrid will be built and supplied by Toyota, but then sold with the rest of Mazda’s range of cars.

Set to arrive in the UK during spring 2022, the Mazda2 utilises a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine which is then combined with a 59kW electric motor. It’s a so-called ‘self-charging’ hybrid too, so doesn’t need to be plugged into the mains in order to be charged.

It’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in 9.5 seconds and return up to 74.3mpg, while CO2 emissions sit at 93-87g/km depending on wheel size.

Meet the Mazda2 Hybrid. Arriving this Spring. pic.twitter.com/vRBd0p3m9y — Mazda UK (@Mazda_UK) December 6, 2021

Despite being relatively compact, the Mazda2 offers space for four adults and 286 litres of boot space. Three specifications – Pure, Agile and Select – will accompany the new hybrid, with details surrounding these announced closer to the car’s on-sale date.

The new 2 Hybrid arrives as the first full hybrid in Mazda’s range, prior to electrified versions of other cars in the firm’s line-up arriving shortly. It does, however, sit alongside the full electric MX-30 and mild-hybrid-equipped Mazda3, regular Mazda2 and CX-30.