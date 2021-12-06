Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Renault names new Austral as Kadjar replacement

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 12.39pm
The Austral will replace the Kadjar
The Austral will replace the Kadjar

Renault has revealed the name of its new replacement for the Kadjar – Austral.

The Kadjar has been a hugely successful car for Renault – and was only lightly facelifted recently – so this new model is designed to extend this popularity further by introducing a whole new design and a range of new features.

Set to be fully unveiled in the spring, the Austral will measure in at 4.51 metres and be able to carry up to five passengers, according to Renault. The French firm also says that the Austral will boast ‘innovative connected technology’ while providing ‘the pleasure of eco-driving’.

Sylvia Dos Santos, model-naming strategy manager within the Renault Global Marketing Department, said: “Austral conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the southern hemisphere and extends an invitation to explore, which makes it an ideal fit for an SUV. The word is built around a harmonious balance of sounds that are easy to pronounce by people all around the world, giving it a truly international feel.”

The Austral will sit alongside the Megane E-Tech Electric and Arkana in Renault’s range of C-segment cars. It’s a portion of the market which Renault aims to have a big impact in, too, having showcased its ambition in its Renaulution plan from January.

The new Austral will be in serious competition for the top spot in the segment, with rivals including the Peugeot 3008, Volkswagen Tiguan and Nissan’s Qashqai.

More from The Courier