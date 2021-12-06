Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
This hybrid motorcycle has been designed for first responders

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 4.49pm
(White Motorcycle Concepts)
(White Motorcycle Concepts)

This motorcycle has a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and has been designed in collaboration with Northamptonshire Police.

Built by British-based White Motorcycle Concepts (WMC), the WMC300FR is made for first responders and aims to bring the emergency services ‘into line with new national objectives to combat the effects of climate change and cost reduction’.

WMC says the new bike uses the same technology as its electric motorcycle concept that is aiming to break the electric land speed record. However, it has been adapted to ‘significantly’ increase range and reduce emergency services’ CO2 footprint.

The three-wheeled scooter has been under development for three years with a focus on drag reduction aerodynamics. This, paired with the latest hybrid technology, is said to reduce carbon emissions by 50 per cent compared with a comparable non-hybrid model.

Features include the firm’s patented Venturi Duct, which reduces drag by channeling air through the bike rather than around it, while fenders on the front direct air towards this duct.

The motorbike itself is based on a Yamaha Tricity 300 and uses the same 292cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine. However, here it is paired with a removable 56V 12Ah lithium-ion battery pack that can be fast-charged from a three-pin plug, meaning first responders can quickly top up their batteries ready to head out on the road again when needed.

WMC300FR
(White Motorcycle Concepts)

The electric power boost mostly works at lower speeds to assist the engine in accelerating, therefore using less fuel.

It is also usable by anyone with a driving licence, which widens accessibility within first responders, as many do not hold a motorcycle licence.

Northants Police Chief Constable & UK Police lead for Motorcycles, Nick Adderley said: “COP26 showed that there is a will by all Governments around the World to reduce their CO2. We need to turn this will into action and lead by example.”

