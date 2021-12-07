Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stellantis targets €20 billion in revenue through connected vehicle software upgrades

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.04am
(Citroen)
(Citroen)

Stellantis is planning to generate up to €20 billion (£16.9bn) in incremental annual revenue by 2030 through connected cars and over-the-air updates.

The car giant, which owns Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Peugeot and Vauxhall, will invest more than €30 billion (£25.4bn) by 2025 in order to carry out this transformation.

Today, Stellantis has 12 million monetizable connected cars across the globe, but it expects this to rise to 26 million by 2026 – generating €4bn (£3.3bn) through subscriptions in the process. By 2030, it predicts this number of cars to reach 34 million vehicles, returning approximately €20bn in annual revenues.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said: “Our electrification and software strategies will support the shift to become a sustainable mobility tech company to lead the pack, leveraging the associated business growth with over-the-air features and services, and delivering the best experience to our customers.

“With the three all-new AI-powered technology platforms to arrive in 2024, deployed across the four STLA vehicle platforms, we will leverage the speed and agility associated with the decoupling of hardware and software cycles.”

Customers who own a connected car will be able to add different paid-for features via over-the-air upgrades. Stellantis says that these updates will help to keep cars ‘fresh, exciting and updated years after they have been built’. For example, owners could add a variety of entertainment functions – such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto – after initially purchasing the vehicle without them fitted.

