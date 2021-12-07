Triumph’s new Tiger 1200 range arrives on the scene

An error occurred. Please try again.

Triumph has introduced a revitalised Tiger 1200 line-up, bringing a range of refinements to its core adventure motorcycle.

Though the triple engine powering the Tiger has fallen in capacity – down to 1160cc from 1215cc – it offers more power than before, with the 148bhp now available representing a significant hike on the 139bhp you’d get from the older Tiger. The engine has also been moved forward in the chassis to help make it easier to manoeuvre.

Most significantly, the new Tiger is 25kg lighter than its predecessor, courtesy of elements such as a revised swingarm and a more streamlined frame. According to Triumph, the bike is more compact overall.

INTRODUCING THE ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 RANGE Over 25kg lighter, new class leading capability and handling, unbeatable T-Plane triple character, and world-conquering comfort. Welcome to the ultimate adventure ride: https://t.co/q3vTRDux6C#ForTheRide #NewTiger1200 #LeaveTheMainRoad pic.twitter.com/jIS7G75eXD — Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) December 7, 2021

The range now consists of five models – the GT, GT Pro, Rally Pro, GT Explorer and Rally Explorer. The bikes are due to hit the market in spring 2022, with prices starting from £14,600 for the Tiger 1200 GT.

The new bike benefits from a variety of technological upgrades, including a seven-inch TFT screen, keyless system and LED lighting with daytime-running lights. Heated grips are included too, while GT Explorer and Rally Explorer models benefit from the added comfort of a heated seat.

The Tiger is available in a variety of specifications

Tigers finished in GT grades feature 19- and 18-inch cast wheels, while Rally versions ride on 21- and 18-inch spoke wheels. All models come with Showa semi-active suspension, too, though Rally models boast longer travel for added capability off-road.

The Explorer models also arrive with a 30-litre fuel tank, replacing the 20-litre version fitted to other bikes in the range. These variants also bring engine protection bars, tyre pressure monitoring and blind-spot detection systems.