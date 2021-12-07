Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Triumph’s new Tiger 1200 range arrives on the scene

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 12.47pm
The Tiger range has been completely updated

Triumph has introduced a revitalised Tiger 1200 line-up, bringing a range of refinements to its core adventure motorcycle.

Though the triple engine powering the Tiger has fallen in capacity – down to 1160cc from 1215cc – it offers more power than before, with the 148bhp now available representing a significant hike on the 139bhp you’d get from the older Tiger. The engine has also been moved forward in the chassis to help make it easier to manoeuvre.

Most significantly, the new Tiger is 25kg lighter than its predecessor, courtesy of elements such as a revised swingarm and a more streamlined frame. According to Triumph, the bike is more compact overall.

The range now consists of five models – the GT, GT Pro, Rally Pro, GT Explorer and Rally Explorer. The bikes are due to hit the market in spring 2022, with prices starting from £14,600 for the Tiger 1200 GT.

The new bike benefits from a variety of technological upgrades, including a seven-inch TFT screen, keyless system and LED lighting with daytime-running lights. Heated grips are included too, while GT Explorer and Rally Explorer models benefit from the added comfort of a heated seat.

Triumph Tiger
The Tiger is available in a variety of specifications

Tigers finished in GT grades feature 19- and 18-inch cast wheels, while Rally versions ride on 21- and 18-inch spoke wheels. All models come with Showa semi-active suspension, too, though Rally models boast longer travel for added capability off-road.

The Explorer models also arrive with a 30-litre fuel tank, replacing the 20-litre version fitted to other bikes in the range. These variants also bring engine protection bars, tyre pressure monitoring and blind-spot detection systems.