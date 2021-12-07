Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New software update to offer boosted performance for Polestar 2

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 1.23pm
(Polestar)
(Polestar)

A new over-the-air update gives Polestar 2 owners the opportunity to unlock additional performance from their car.

Available for Long range, Dual Motor models in the UK, the upgrade represents the first time that Polestar has brought some of its heritage of tuning to its electric cars. Back in the late 1990s, Polestar was behind some key motorsport competitors and has applied some of this learning to its new EV. It has already proved popular, too, with 400 upgrades downloaded in its first few weeks of availability.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO says: “The upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers. The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement.”

With the upgrade, the Polestar 2’s dual-motor powertrain is increased in power by 50kW to a total of 350kW, while torque rises by 20Nm to 680Nm. As a result, accelerating from 50 to 74mph takes just 2.2 seconds – half a second quicker than the standard car. The 0-60mph sprint takes just 4.2 seconds, too.

The update will be available in the Polestar Extras web shop as a software download which is then remotely delivered to the owner’s vehicle via an over-the-air update. Polestar says that it is priced ‘on average’ around €1,000, with ‘local variances in certain markets’.

