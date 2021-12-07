Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Britain’s most bizarre and popular car names revealed

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 3.23pm Updated: December 7 2021, 5.31pm
Disco Dave, Lady Patricia and My Second Wife are among the most unusual names given to cars by their owners, according to new research (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Disco Dave, Lady Patricia and My Second Wife are among the most unusual names given to cars by their owners, according to new research (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Disco Dave, Lady Patricia and My Second Wife are among the most unusual names given to cars by their owners, according to new research.

Some drivers choose macho monikers such as Mean Machine, Tank and The Beast, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) said.

Others take inspiration from TV and film characters including Batmobile, Betty Boop, Eeyore, Homer, Mickey and Snow White.

Meanwhile, some creative drivers opt for names which rhyme with the make or model of their motor, with Agnes The Ignis, Harry Honda, Miss Ann (Nissan) and Tina Tiguan among the examples recorded by the DVLA.

Two of the most popular car names are Max and Ruby, which were also among the top 40 most common baby names in England and Wales last year.

The list of Britain’s car names was compiled by the DVLA after surveying 2,095 motorists.

The poll indicated that one in six drivers name their cars, with those aged 35-54 most likely to do so.

DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard said: “Whatever you name your car, when it’s time to say goodbye, our online services will always be the fastest, easiest and most convenient way to tell us you’ve sold or transferred a vehicle.”

The DVLA has suffered major delays in processing paper applications during the coronavirus pandemic, with current waiting times including eight weeks for provisional driving licences and nine weeks for full driving licences for motorists with foreign identity documents.