Van market posts best-ever November for registrations

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 3.37pm
The Ford Transit Custom topped the month’s registration best-sellers
The light commercial vehicle market saw its best November in history, with 31,320 new vans registered during the month according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

It saw the number of vans registered on the UK’s roads soar 11.4 per cent on the pre-pandemic average for November and contrasted the two previous months of decline. It comes despite the ongoing semiconductor shortage and market volatility.

Growth was seen in all van types apart from those weighing less than or equal to two tonnes which fell by 19.6 per cent to 1,361 units. This segment had previously seen steady growth in previous months, with the SMMT putting the drop in sales down to the ‘unpredictable supply of semiconductors’.

In contrast, registrations of vans weighing more than 2.5 tonnes rose by 7.7 per cent compared to a locked-down November 2020, with 22,363 units registered. This represents 71.4 per cent of the market.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “A pre-Christmas boost to van registrations will be welcomed by the industry, but it remains a rollercoaster of a market. Demand is clearly robust, but market volatility is likely to remain a feature as supply chain shortages throttle the sector’s ability to fulfil orders. Manufacturers are working hard to try and overcome these shortages and the November deliveries illustrate the success they have been having in the UK.

“Whilst the outlook remains challenging, customers can be reassured of the industry commitment to the commercial vehicle sector, given its importance to the operation of society and business growth.”

The pick-up market also grew by 31.2 per cent, while registrations for vans weighing more than 2.0 up to 2.5 tonnes also grew 21.2 per cent. However, considerable growth was seen in the 4×4 market, which grew by 39.9 per cent.

The market as a whole is now up 22.8 per cent year-to-date, though the SMMT is forecasting that the LCV market will return to pre-2019 levels in 2022.