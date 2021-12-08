Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Volkswagen releases new teaser sketches of upcoming Amarok

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 11.01am
The Amarok is set to be introduced in 2022
Volkswagen has showcased its new Amarok in a series of teaser sketches ahead of the pick-up truck’s full launch next year.

The third-generation truck is depicted tackling difficult conditions, with Volkswagen stating that it’ll include ‘innovations that have not been seen before in this segment’.

The Amarok is sharing its underpinnings with the just-unveiled Ford Ranger replacement, with the pair likely to utilise the same 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel engine. It ensures that the Amarok continues with a V6 engine – something which won it many fans in its previous generation.

Volkswagen Amarok
The Amarok’s interior features a range of new technologies

In another image, the cabin of the truck can easily be seen. It appears to have close links to some of Volkswagen’s most recent passenger cars, with the multifunction steering wheel and digital dials appearing similar in design to those found in models like the new Golf.

Albert-Johann Kirzinger, head of design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: “The striking front, and above all the defining X design clearly distinguish the new Amarok and emphasise its claim to be leading the way.

“We’ve given the strength and power of the new Amarok an unambiguous expression – with clear Volkswagen DNA, inside and out.”

The previous Amarok went into production in 2010 and, over the next decade, more than 800,000 models were sold globally. Originally built in Hannover, the new Amarok will be produced in Pacheco, Argentina, as well as at a site in Silverton, South Africa.

Volkswagen states that the new Amarok will be available to order in Europe ‘from late 2022’.