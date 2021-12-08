Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Radford Lotus Type 62-2 undergoes final track testing with Jenson Button at the wheel

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 1.43pm
The Radford was put through its paces at the Lotus test track in Norfolk
The Radford was put through its paces at the Lotus test track in Norfolk

The Radford Lotus Type 62-2 has undergone final dynamic testing at the Lotus test track in Hethel, Norfolk, with former F1 champion Jenson Button at the wheel.

Conducted ahead of first customer deliveries commencing in 2022, the testing phase allowed the Type 62-2 to stretch its 3.5-litre V6 engine. Coupled with a low dry weight of under 1,000kg, the engine allows the Radford to achieve 0-60mph in under three seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 186mph. It’ll also crack the 0-124mph sprint in just 8.4 seconds.

Radford Type 62-2
Jenson surveys the car with Ant Anstead

Jenson Button said: “To finally drive the type 62-2 for the first time was obviously a very special moment, the cockpit already feels like home! The car felt great, well balanced in high and low-speed corners and ran faultlessly all day which is the perfect base for the months of setup tweaking that will follow for me. We want to ensure that this car is a pure driver’s car that pays both due respects to the DNA of Lotus but also delivers the luxury of a Radford.”

Utilising Lotus technology, the Type 62-2 incorporates upgraded pistons and con-rods, as well as adjustable coil spring suspension and a six-speed manual transmission. It’s also crafted from carbon fibre layered over a lightweight aluminium chassis.

The Type 62-2 has been made using classic coachbuilding techniques. Based upon a Lotus sports car with a bespoke body on top, the model pays homage to the 1960s original. In total, just 62 examples will be made.

Clive Chapman, managing director of Classic Team Lotus and son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman, said: “Seeing this modern Radford Lotus Type 62-2 in action on the Hethel track today has been really very special. The way it has taken the spirit and legacy of the original Type 62, combined it with the iconic JPS livery, and revived it for the modern day sports car enthusiast is an admirable achievement.”

Each owner of a Radford Type 62-2 will be invited to a one-day track event where they’ll be able to get behind the wheel alongside Button.

