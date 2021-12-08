Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Tailgating among the driving traits Brits hate the most

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 2.55pm
(Autocar)
(Autocar)

Driving too fast and hogging the middle lane are among the top 10 driving traits Brits hate the most.

However, in a survey of 2,000 people, it was reckless driving that came out on top, with 61 per cent saying it annoyed them.

The research by car dealer group Jardine Motors found tailgaters were the second most annoying motorists (55 per cent), followed by people who don’t use their indicators.

Road rage (49 per cent) came fourth, followed by really fast drivers (44 per cent) and really slow drivers (37 per cent).

Middle lane hogging was surprisingly far down the list, annoying less than a third of those surveyed (31 per cent).

A quarter of drivers hate those who don’t react or adapt to traffic, while 23 per cent got annoyed by others dawdling at traffic lights and junctions. The top 10 was completed by overly cautious motorists, with 16 per cent saying it annoyed them.

Looking more closely at the data shows some variance among age groups. For example, 40 per cent of those in the 18-24-year-old segment found slow drivers annoying, compared with just 29 per cent of over 65s.

This was reflected elsewhere, too, with 41 per cent of over 65s describing their own driving style as cautious, compared with just 29 per cent of 18-24-year-olds. By contrast, eight per cent of younger drivers admitted they were reckless behind the wheel.

When comparing genders, 48 per cent of men described themselves as confident drivers, while just 35 per cent of women said the same.

