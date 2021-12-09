Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The UK’s best EV charging networks revealed

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 10.43am
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

Tesla’s Supercharger network has been named the UK’s best electric vehicle charging provider in a leading car ownership survey.

Autovia’s Driver Power study pooled responses from around 60,000 motorists who answered questions on various aspects of car ownership, including thoughts from EV owners.

Chargers from the country’s biggest operators were then ranked based on their scores in 10 categories, such as price, charging speed and reliability.

Tesla Supercharger
(Tesla)

In all but one of these categories, Tesla came out on top, giving it an overall rating of 83 per cent and securing its place at the top of the table.

However, one of the biggest problems with Tesla’s network is that it’s only open to owners of the American firm’s vehicles. With this in mind, Shell Recharge is the best provider that is open to owners of any vehicle, scoring 79 per cent.

EV owners said no other company offered a better range of locations to charge, while it took the top three position in six other categories.

The top five was made up of Instavolt (77 per cent), Geniepoint (75 per cent), and Pod Point (74 per cent).

However, for the second year running, Ecotricity is rooted to the bottom of the table with a score of just 66 per cent. However, it has recently been purchased by Gridserve, so owners who regularly have to use these chargers at motorway service stations will be hoping to see an improvement.

Chris Rosamond, consumer and features editor at Auto Express said: “Tesla’s Supercharger network continues to impress, not least because so many Tesla owners can still use the service for free.

“Shell Recharge’s investment is paying off, and with the firm planning to increase its number of sites from around 170 today to more than 5,000 by 2025, it’s a provider to watch.

“Some of the biggest and more well-known charging networks will be disappointed to see that their operations need work.”

