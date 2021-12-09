Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Morgan Plus 8 GTR rolls off the production line

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 11.07am
Just nine GTR models will be created
Just nine GTR models will be created

The first of nine Morgan Plus 8 GTR special editions has been completed at the firm’s Malvern factory.

Inspired by Morgan’s racing history, the GTR is based on the regular Plus 8 but gains a variety of enhancements including a power boost from 365bhp to 375bhp – making it the most powerful Morgan ever.

Each of the nine cars is a bespoke commission, with owners working with Morgan’s design team to create ‘their’ car. The first GTR is finished in Yas Marina Blue and pays homage to the Plus 8 race car of the nineties known as ‘Big Blue’. The remaining eight cars are all currently in production and should be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Steve Morris, chairman and CEO of Morgan Motor Company, said: “We are excited to release the first images of the Plus 8 GTR following the design sketches published earlier this year. The Plus 8 GTR represents an opportunity for Morgan to celebrate the V8 engine once again, something we did not expect to do since finishing the Plus 8 and Aero 8 models in 2018.”

Plus 8 GTR
The GTR is a fully bespoke model

As well as a tuned engine, the GTR features cannon-style twin-exit sports exhausts and five-spoke centre-lock wheels, similar to those fitted to the Plus 8 race car. The aluminium wings and front splitter have all been re-designed, while the fitted hardtop features a cockpit vent. Bespoke GTR dials are fitted too, as is a plaque displaying the car’s number in the build sequence.

The GTR is the second special project from Morgan this year, following on from the off-road Plus Four CX-T.