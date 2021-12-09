Footballers pay the highest car insurance premiums of any profession

An error occurred. Please try again.

Footballers face the highest car insurance premiums of any profession, forking out nearly five times more than the average person.

Analysis by insurance comparison site MoneySuperMarket found that these sports people had the highest premiums for the third year in a row.

The site has released data showing the professions that face the highest and the lowest premiums, with ‘sportsman’ and ‘fast food delivery driver’ rounding off the podium places.

The top three paid an average of £1,897, £1,721 and £1,425 respectively.

The top five was completed by car wash attendants (£1,320) and abattoir workers (£1,238).

At the opposite end of the scale, building engineers had the lowest premiums at just £226, followed by archivists (£232) and guest house proprietors (£241).

The top five lowest premiums were made up of retired people (£247) and registrars (£249).

Sara Newell, car insurance spokesperson at MoneySuperMarket, said: “For the third year running, footballers have the highest car insurance premiums – a fact that’s most likely attributable to their well-known preference for expensive cars.

“A range of ‘everyday’ professions like delivery drivers also chart high for expensive premiums. This is often because these types of occupations require the driver to be on the road more than other professions, so insurance companies will deem them higher risks, charging them more costly premiums accordingly.

“If you’re in one of these jobs and want to reduce your insurance outlay, you can make significant savings by shopping around at the point of renewal. Doing so can save you up to £264.”

Other professions found to be paying higher than average premiums included models, car dealers and students living away from home.

Meanwhile, jobs that pay lower premiums included minibus drivers, janitors and library managers.