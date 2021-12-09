Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Footballers pay the highest car insurance premiums of any profession

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 11.47am
Undated file photo of money. The UK economy will grow at a slower pace than expected next year, with trade set to lag “significantly”, a business group is predicting. Issue date: Thursday December 9, 2021. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said economic growth was projected to slow down to 4.2% in 2022, compared to its previous forecast of 5.2%. The downgrade largely reflects a softer outlook for consumer spending amid an anticipated “running down” of household savings built up during lockdowns, said the BCC.
Undated file photo of money. The UK economy will grow at a slower pace than expected next year, with trade set to lag “significantly”, a business group is predicting. Issue date: Thursday December 9, 2021. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said economic growth was projected to slow down to 4.2% in 2022, compared to its previous forecast of 5.2%. The downgrade largely reflects a softer outlook for consumer spending amid an anticipated “running down” of household savings built up during lockdowns, said the BCC.

Footballers face the highest car insurance premiums of any profession, forking out nearly five times more than the average person.

Analysis by insurance comparison site MoneySuperMarket found that these sports people had the highest premiums for the third year in a row.

The site has released data showing the professions that face the highest and the lowest premiums, with ‘sportsman’ and ‘fast food delivery driver’ rounding off the podium places.

The top three paid an average of £1,897, £1,721 and £1,425 respectively.

The top five was completed by car wash attendants (£1,320) and abattoir workers (£1,238).

At the opposite end of the scale, building engineers had the lowest premiums at just £226, followed by archivists (£232) and guest house proprietors (£241).

The top five lowest premiums were made up of retired people (£247) and registrars (£249).

Sara Newell, car insurance spokesperson at MoneySuperMarket, said: “For the third year running, footballers have the highest car insurance premiums – a fact that’s most likely attributable to their well-known preference for expensive cars.

“A range of ‘everyday’ professions like delivery drivers also chart high for expensive premiums. This is often because these types of occupations require the driver to be on the road more than other professions, so insurance companies will deem them higher risks, charging them more costly premiums accordingly.

“If you’re in one of these jobs and want to reduce your insurance outlay, you can make significant savings by shopping around at the point of renewal. Doing so can save you up to £264.”

Other professions found to be paying higher than average premiums included models, car dealers and students living away from home.

Meanwhile, jobs that pay lower premiums included minibus drivers, janitors and library managers.

More from The Courier