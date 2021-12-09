Bugatti introduces new customisation service with Chiron Pur Sport ‘Sur Mesure’

Bugatti has announced the start of a bespoke customisation service with a new special edition of its Chiron.

Called the Chiron Pur Sport Sur Mesure, its name reflects that of the new service. ‘Sur Mesure’ – translated to ‘tailored’ – will offer buyers a wealth of personalisation options for their own Bugatti, which will bring one-to-one support from a dedicated team.

The interior shows what is possible in the Chiron’s interior

Though Bugatti already offers an extensive range of colours and interior finishes, Sur Mesure is designed for those who want to take things one step further. It allows buyers to ‘create a truly unique piece of personalised automotive art’, according to Bugatti.

To showcase what is possible, Bugatti has created the Chiron Pur Sport Sur Mesure. Inspired by Louis Chiron, a renowned racing driver, the model pays homage to the Bugatti 51 used by Chiron to win at the 1931 French Grand Prix.

Complete with the same ‘32’ number as on the race car, the Sur Mesure also uses a new fading ‘EB’ painted pattern which is applied entirely by hand. It matches the ‘EB’ motifs on the interior door panels, too. Further uses of the ‘32’ number are seen through the cabin, including on the central console made from black anodised aluminium.

Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti’s managing director for sales and marketing, said: “Our clients are often deeply intrigued by Bugatti’s motorsport lineage, and it’s fitting that the first Sur Mesure commission should pay homage to one of our great racing icons. We’re so taken with this creation that we intend to make many of this customer’s ideas available to more of our clients with the Chiron Pur Sport.”