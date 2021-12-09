Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bugatti introduces new customisation service with Chiron Pur Sport ‘Sur Mesure’

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 4.09pm
The Pur Sport features a range of bespoke touches
Bugatti has announced the start of a bespoke customisation service with a new special edition of its Chiron.

Called the Chiron Pur Sport Sur Mesure, its name reflects that of the new service. ‘Sur Mesure’ – translated to ‘tailored’ – will offer buyers a wealth of personalisation options for their own Bugatti, which will bring one-to-one support from a dedicated team.

Bugatti Chiron
The interior shows what is possible in the Chiron’s interior

Though Bugatti already offers an extensive range of colours and interior finishes, Sur Mesure is designed for those who want to take things one step further. It allows buyers to ‘create a truly unique piece of personalised automotive art’, according to Bugatti.

To showcase what is possible, Bugatti has created the Chiron Pur Sport Sur Mesure. Inspired by Louis Chiron, a renowned racing driver, the model pays homage to the Bugatti 51 used by Chiron to win at the 1931 French Grand Prix.

Complete with the same ‘32’ number as on the race car, the Sur Mesure also uses a new fading ‘EB’ painted pattern which is applied entirely by hand. It matches the ‘EB’ motifs on the interior door panels, too. Further uses of the ‘32’ number are seen through the cabin, including on the central console made from black anodised aluminium.

Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti’s managing director for sales and marketing, said: “Our clients are often deeply intrigued by Bugatti’s motorsport lineage, and it’s fitting that the first Sur Mesure commission should pay homage to one of our great racing icons. We’re so taken with this creation that we intend to make many of this customer’s ideas available to more of our clients with the Chiron Pur Sport.”