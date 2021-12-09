Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mercedes-Benz receives certification for automated driving technology

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 4.47pm
(Mercedes-Benz)
(Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has received certification that will allow the use of its Level 3 automated driving technology.

The German firm has been granted system approval by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), which means that next year, customers will be able to buy an S-Class with Drive Pilot.

This will allow them to drive in ‘conditionally automated mode’ at speeds of up to 37mph while in heavy traffic or on congested sections of motorway. The technology will also appear on the electric EQS.

Mercedes-Benz Level 3 driving
(Mercedes-Benz)

While in this mode, the driver can legally perform ancillary tasks on the central display, such as replying to work emails, watching a movie or doing online shopping.

Mercedes-Benz says the technology will work on over 8,000 miles of highway in Germany at first, with testing underway in the USA and China. “As soon as there is a national legal framework for conditionally automated operation in additional markets, the technology will be rolled out step by step,” the firm said in a statement.

Drive Pilot can maintain the vehicle’s speed up to the maximum of 37mph, as well as keeping the vehicle in its lane. However, to achieve certification it also had to be able to react to unexpected driving situations by evading or braking.

To build on the existing advanced cruise control function, Mercedes-Benz fitted LiDAR sensors and extra cameras, with a microphone also added to help detect situations such as approaching emergency vehicles.

If the driver has to take over the vehicle, they will receive a prompt. However, if they should fail to take control within the allotted time, for example because of a medical emergency, the system will gently slow the car, put the hazard warning lights on and unlock the doors and windows so first responders can access the vehicle.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz, said: “For many years, we have been working to realise our vision of automated driving. With this LiDAR based system, we have developed an innovative technology for our vehicles that offers customers a unique, luxurious driving experience and gives them what matters most: time.

“With the approval of the authorities, we have now achieved a breakthrough: We are the first manufacturer to put conditionally automated driving into series production in Germany.”

