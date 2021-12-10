Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ducati unveils new adventure-ready DesertX

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 10.21am
The DesertX features all manner of off-road features
Ducati has revealed its new DesertX, bringing plenty of performance as well as a variety of off-road-focused touches.

Following on from a concept motorcycle released in 2019, the DesertX takes inspiration from Enduro motorcycles of the 80s. Powered by a 937cc v-twin engine – the same as you’ll find in Ducati’s Multistrada V2 – the DesertX’s gear ratios have been specially tuned.

For example, first and second gears are shorter – making them better for low-speed, off-road riding – while sixth gear is purposefully long to help make longer rides more comfortable and efficient.

Ducati DesertX
The DesertX is designed for both off- and on-road use

Though able to tackle seriously tricky terrain, Ducati has fitted a variety of features to ensure that the DesertX can handle longer journeys too. There’s a 21-litre fuel tank, while 120 litres of load capacity means there’s plenty of space for luggage and equipment. The padding and shape of the seat have been designed to make it comfortable for both rider and passenger, too.

With long-travel suspension, the DesertX should be able to handle big compressions, with a 46mm upside-down Kayaba fork and a Kayaba monoshock combined on the bike. There’s also 250mm of ground clearance.

The DesertX sits on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear Pirelli Scorpion tyres, while an ABS cornering function is fitted too. When it comes to brakes, there are Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers with four 30mm pistons and at the rear there’s a single 256mm disc with a Brembo twin-piston caliper.

The DesertX is also equipped with six riding modes, including a new Rally Riding Mode that gives full engine power and reduced electronic controls, making it the go-to setting for more experienced off-road riders. All key information is accessed via a five-inch TFT colour display.

Up front, there’s a full LED double headlight with integrated daytime running lights, while the rear light can automatically flash in the event of sudden braking

The new DesertX is set to arrive in dealerships in May 2022, while a depowered version will also be available for A2 license holders.

