Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

How to prepare your car for the Christmas holidays

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 1.15pm
A car drives through the snow in Gunnerside, North Yorkshire. Picture date: Sunday November 28, 2021.
A car drives through the snow in Gunnerside, North Yorkshire. Picture date: Sunday November 28, 2021.

Christmas is just around the corner and while that means a well-earned break from work, it also spells the start of busy roads and potentially bad weather.

Experts have crunched the numbers and believe almost 18 million journeys will be made on December 23 and 24, making these the busiest days on the roads over the Christmas period.

On top of this, the weather looks to be getting colder, with sub-zero temperatures expected in the days before Christmas.

So if you’re planning to head out over the holidays, here’s how to make sure you and your car are safe for the trip.

Check your battery works

Car battery
(GEM)

The last thing you want when you’re heading out for Christmas dinner is to find your car won’t start. Batteries tend to struggle more when it’s cold, so if yours is on the way out then winter is when it’s most likely to fail.

If you notice your car labouring to start in cold weather you can get the battery checked at a garage or simply buy a new one.

Pack a bag of essentials

With so many cars on the road and bad weather conditions, the chances of becoming stranded increase. Road closures due to crashes or weather could mean you’re stuck in the car for hours on end.

With this in mind, pack water and some snacks as well as extra clothing to keep you warm. You could also pack a small shovel just in case you get stuck in the snow, while towels can be placed under the tyres to find grip.

Check your fuel

It might sound basic, but make sure you have enough fuel to get to your destination with plenty extra just in case. With heavy traffic you could find yourself stuck for a while and you don’t want to be stressing about fuel running out.

Fuel gauge
(Newspress)

You could also find yourself taking a detour because of the weather or the traffic, so the distance you travel could be a lot further than originally planned.

Check your fluids

This is a simple check that you should be doing regularly anyway, but it’s particularly important in winter. For example, windscreen washer fluid is hugely helpful to clear grit and dirt from your windscreen when roads are filthy.

Also check your oil by pulling out the dipstick in the engine bay, wiping it clean, then dipping it back in to see where your oil level is. If it needs topping up, check the manual for the correct type.

Bentley Continental on winter tyres
(Bentley)

Check your tyres

Tyres are arguably the most important aspect of car maintenance because they’re the only part that’s in direct contact with the road. Grip is lower in cold and wet conditions, so quality tyres are even more important.

You can check the tread depth by using a 20p coin – if you can see the band around the edge then they need changing. Also, find out the manufacturer’s recommended pressures and make sure they’re correct.

More from The Courier