Bugatti Baby II goes on display in Harrods

By Press Association
December 13 2021, 10.44am
The Baby II has gone on display in Harrods
The Little Car Company’s Bugatti Baby II has gone on display in Harrods, giving visitors to the famous store a chance to see the scale vehicle up close.

Built in partnership with Bugatti, the Baby II is a tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s original Baby model of 1926. This modern version – created to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary – is hand built to each customer’s specification. Only 500 are slated for production.

Bugatti Baby II
The Baby II is painstakingly made by hand

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, said: “We are incredibly honoured to be partnering with one of the world’s most famous luxury brands and are delighted to be able to present the Bugatti Baby II to all its visitors. This is an unbelievable milestone for The Little Car Company and testament to the handcraftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into producing these incredible junior cars.”

The Baby II is available in three versions – Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang. All feature the same traditionally crafted aluminium body which takes two hundred hours to create, as well as the same electric powertrain. Base versions come with two modes, bringing different top speeds. Novice limits the car’s top speed to 12mph, while Expert increases this to 30mph.

Vitesse and Pur Sang models, meanwhile, gain extra performance unlocked by a Bugatti Speed Key. This raises the top speed to 42mph.

The scale vehicle on display is finished in Vitesse specification and is finished in a Williams Green exterior paint with ‘Brun Cavalier’ interior. Visitors to Harrods who are interested in the Baby II are able to speak to a member of staff about reserving a build slot, with Harrods clients offered an exclusive tour of the factory where the Baby II is created.

